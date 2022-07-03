Chicago Capital LLC Has $564,000 Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,767.98 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,703.05 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,091.78 and a 200 day moving average of $2,242.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 143.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,347 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,717.69.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

