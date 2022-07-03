iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Boosted by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.6% of DAGCO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $819,000. Hefren Tillotson Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,855,000 after purchasing an additional 9,789 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $383.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.51. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

