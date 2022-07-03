Chicago Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETSY. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth $738,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Etsy by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Etsy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

ETSY opened at $79.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.74. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.71 million. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETSY. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $175.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.37.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $86,813.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,664.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $308,029.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,228 shares of company stock worth $9,624,096 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.