apricus wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

apricus wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,618 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 2.1% of apricus wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 27,373 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 10,773 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 37,659 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 24,940 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $410,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.05.

CSCO stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $176.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.02 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

