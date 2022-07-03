Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Waddell & Associates LLC

Waddell & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,373 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.05.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $176.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.02 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

