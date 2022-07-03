Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $588,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,770,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 7G Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,582,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $116.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $219.50. The company has a market capitalization of $314.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.49.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

