Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 170.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 33,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 21,157 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 748.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 15,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 13,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. 17.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BABA. Citigroup cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alibaba Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.49.

NYSE:BABA opened at $116.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $314.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $219.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

