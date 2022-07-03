The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Position Decreased by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,028 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $12,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 628.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 7,733 shares during the period. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TD opened at $66.22 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $119.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.692 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TD. Desjardins raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.02.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

