First Heartland Consultants Inc. Makes New $338,000 Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 215,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,997,000 after purchasing an additional 10,435 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $80.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.77 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.36.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.12.

About Emerson Electric (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.