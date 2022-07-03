Artemis Investment Management LLP Cuts Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,295 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $24,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 68,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 504,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,257,000 after buying an additional 240,993 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 101,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,688,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 45,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.92.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,596,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $81.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

