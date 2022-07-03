QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $26,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $346,000. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,590 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,973 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $123.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.06. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.48.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

