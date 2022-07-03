Artemis Investment Management LLP Raises Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,845 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $30,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth $26,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 245.1% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis stock opened at $120.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.46 and a 52-week high of $174.54.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.54.

In other news, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

