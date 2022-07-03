Artemis Investment Management LLP Takes $27.08 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,148,162 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,079,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,023,357,000 after buying an additional 1,913,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $1,740,054,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,732,000 after buying an additional 1,769,739 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in AT&T by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060,858 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE T opened at $21.31 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average of $22.66. The company has a market cap of $152.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.54.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

