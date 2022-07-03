Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $29.55 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 354.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,279 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Synopsys worth $29,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Synopsys by 404.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 7,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Synopsys by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Synopsys by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $301.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $298.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.65. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $377.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,465,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $14,966,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,752,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,634 shares of company stock worth $37,821,492. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.91.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

