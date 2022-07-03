Artemis Investment Management LLP Trims Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 466,375 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.07% of MetLife worth $38,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MET stock opened at $63.68 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.21 and a 12-month high of $73.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MET. Citigroup began coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.45.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

