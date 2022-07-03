Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires 469 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 708,468 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $35,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $2,814,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 261,300 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $10,903,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 58,837 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 25,986 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 24,689 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at $642,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a $59.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.62.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

