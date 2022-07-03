Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Purchased by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 376,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,781 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.22% of Cognex worth $28,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cognex by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,214,328 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,494,108,000 after acquiring an additional 288,272 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,931,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $461,252,000 after purchasing an additional 619,196 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cognex by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,808,000 after buying an additional 141,965 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Cognex by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,349,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $261,248,000 after buying an additional 85,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cognex by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $203,596,000 after buying an additional 369,689 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cognex from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cognex from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.18.

CGNX stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.37. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $41.69 and a 12-month high of $92.17.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 16.77%.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at $165,968. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

