Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Buys 3,780 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $532,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,035.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $256,055.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,703.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,270 shares of company stock worth $3,035,835. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAL opened at $29.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 1.19. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.55) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

