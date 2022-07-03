36,028 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Acquired by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 36,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,677,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 65,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 21,652 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 66,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $56.33 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.90.

