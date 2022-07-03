Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Purchases 1,874 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,239 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BK shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $51.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.58.

NYSE BK opened at $42.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.28. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $40.26 and a 1-year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.66%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

