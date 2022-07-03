Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,096 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EEMV. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 96,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 49,295 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,744,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,985,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 54,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 26,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,255,000.

BATS EEMV opened at $55.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.07.

