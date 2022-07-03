Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Purchases 12,413 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,413 shares during the period. FirstEnergy comprises 3.0% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $8,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 419.8% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 126.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on FE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

FE stock opened at $39.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day moving average of $42.30. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FirstEnergy (Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.