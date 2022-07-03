Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,753 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,565.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB opened at $50.08 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.07 and a 52 week high of $55.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.94.

