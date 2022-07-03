Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Acquires 618 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,826 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 7.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.7% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 30,768 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 694,519 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,538,000 after buying an additional 15,398 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 29.0% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,784 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $86.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.33 and its 200 day moving average is $126.29. The company has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.46 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen set a $160.00 target price on Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.27.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

