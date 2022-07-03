Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Buys 2,181 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,017 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 2.6% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,764 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 608.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 25,124 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 51,263 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after buying an additional 14,799 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 61,591 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,405,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,873,884. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $70.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $188.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.24.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.26.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

