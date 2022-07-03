Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CIBR. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,682,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 46,791.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 618,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,675,000 after purchasing an additional 617,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,621,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,327,000 after acquiring an additional 545,884 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 491,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,936,000 after acquiring an additional 291,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,284,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,608,000 after acquiring an additional 284,870 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $41.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.41 and a 200 day moving average of $47.25. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $56.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

