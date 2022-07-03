Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Bought by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 6.3% in the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 5.2% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 56,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 58.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 6.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

LDOS stock opened at $102.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.71.

In other Leidos news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $50,856.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,296.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $747,052.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,778.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,089 shares of company stock worth $1,548,441. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

