Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VT. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 48.2% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 215,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,859,000 after acquiring an additional 70,191 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 599,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,767,000 after acquiring an additional 17,061 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 22,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $85.87 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $83.24 and a 1 year high of $109.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.62.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.