Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,275 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 29,094 shares during the quarter. BorgWarner comprises approximately 2.3% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of BorgWarner worth $6,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 50,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BWA opened at $34.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.24. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $50.09.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BWA. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

BorgWarner Company Profile (Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.