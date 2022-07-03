20,000 Shares in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Acquired by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,178,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,391,000 after buying an additional 115,628 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,049,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,319,000 after acquiring an additional 55,650 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,798,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,657,000 after buying an additional 80,272 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,647,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,069,000 after buying an additional 162,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,319,000 after buying an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $145.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.13. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a one year low of $79.01 and a one year high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $318.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHVN. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.60.

In other news, CAO George C. Clark sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $594,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

