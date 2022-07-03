SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,995 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 51,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.26. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $31.31.

