Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 22,201 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,201 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,304,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $84.91 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $80.64 and a 12-month high of $108.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

