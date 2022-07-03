Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 553 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $350.44 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $366.19 and a 200 day moving average of $396.03.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

