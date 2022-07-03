iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Bought by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,617 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for 1.2% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $8,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $383,789,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,937,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,775,000 after purchasing an additional 643,285 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,750,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,232,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,378,000 after purchasing an additional 495,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,286,000.

Shares of VLUE opened at $91.11 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.24.

