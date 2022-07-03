Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Bought by J2 Capital Management Inc

J2 Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Masimo were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Masimo by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MASI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.60.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $135.90 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $112.07 and a 12-month high of $305.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.06.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $304.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.04 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

