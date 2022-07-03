Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Bought by J2 Capital Management Inc

J2 Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,361,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,870,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 158,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WERN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Susquehanna raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.55.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $38.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $48.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $764.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.14 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.24%. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 12.09%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

