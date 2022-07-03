J2 Capital Management Inc Reduces Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

J2 Capital Management Inc cut its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,080 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,262 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 104,408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,260,000 after purchasing an additional 19,526 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,927 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $121.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.17. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $840,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,226.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,278,834.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,580,970. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FANG has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $184.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.35.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

