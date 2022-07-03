Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by J2 Capital Management Inc

J2 Capital Management Inc cut its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,129 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Splunk were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,569,051 shares of the software company’s stock worth $875,891,000 after buying an additional 68,390 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $535,507,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,383,407 shares of the software company’s stock worth $507,248,000 after buying an additional 204,107 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,420,664 shares of the software company’s stock worth $395,839,000 after buying an additional 838,240 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,835 shares of the software company’s stock worth $236,842,000 after buying an additional 43,237 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $36,237.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,135,699. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,456 shares of company stock worth $2,861,364 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $91.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.87. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.63 and a 1-year high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.73 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 41.20% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.84) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Splunk from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $152.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.95.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

