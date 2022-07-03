J2 Capital Management Inc Has $325,000 Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

J2 Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $382.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.50. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.05 and a twelve month high of $438.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $394.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.72.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,988,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

