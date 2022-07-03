J2 Capital Management Inc Makes New Investment in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,088 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEM. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,937,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,847,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,575,865 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,745,000 after acquiring an additional 967,094 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,774,727 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,340,000 after acquiring an additional 556,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,524,000. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEM shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.55.

NYSE AEM opened at $47.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.89. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $44.88 and a 12 month high of $67.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.61.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.90%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

