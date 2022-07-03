J2 Capital Management Inc Sells 51 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

J2 Capital Management Inc lowered its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZO. Citigroup upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stephens upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,169.41.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,159.81 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,503.30 and a 12 month high of $2,267.40. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,031.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,009.75.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by $3.33. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $26.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hannasch purchased 133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,732 shares of company stock worth $10,277,334. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

