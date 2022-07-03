Ellsworth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in LKQ during the third quarter worth approximately $322,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 10,363 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in LKQ by 6.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in LKQ by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 70,906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $34,903.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $586,994.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $251,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,031,012.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LKQ opened at $49.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 26.81%.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

