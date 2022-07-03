J2 Capital Management Inc Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

J2 Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 584.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 67,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 57,933 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 66,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 56,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $40.89 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $53.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.48 and a 200-day moving average of $46.89.

