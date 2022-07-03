SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Acquired by J2 Capital Management Inc

J2 Capital Management Inc grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up about 1.1% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 82.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 263.9% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average of $37.08.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

