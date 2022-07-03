J2 Capital Management Inc Acquires 6,055 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF makes up 5.3% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTBD. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,452,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 321,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 69,959 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 233.5% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 195,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 136,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000.
Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock opened at $21.68 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.96 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.44.
