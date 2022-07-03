Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) is J2 Capital Management Inc’s 9th Largest Position

J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,092 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF comprises about 3.1% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 394,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 224,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 23,153 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 208,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after acquiring an additional 18,069 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 35,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PTMC opened at $34.53 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $27.10 and a 1-year high of $32.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.83.

