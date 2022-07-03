Ellsworth Advisors LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $34.20 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

ALLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.18.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

