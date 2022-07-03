Ellsworth Advisors LLC Takes $263,000 Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $15,938,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $658,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HF Sinclair stock opened at $45.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.53. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12-month low of $27.17 and a 12-month high of $58.50.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.96. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

In other news, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,296.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 82,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $4,169,041.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,395 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,598.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,966 shares of company stock worth $5,225,642. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DINO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen upgraded HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised HF Sinclair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.57.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

