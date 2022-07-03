Inspire Investing LLC Makes New Investment in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $46.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.50. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.28 and a 52-week high of $83.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.99.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $943.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 13.69%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.86.

About KKR & Co. Inc. (Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.