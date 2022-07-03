Inspire Investing LLC Makes New Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,149 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $508,995,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $359,612,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,450,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $699,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,331 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $746,027,000 after purchasing an additional 560,536 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,458,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,676,462,000 after purchasing an additional 477,354 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.81.

Shares of DHI opened at $70.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.37 and a 200-day moving average of $80.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

